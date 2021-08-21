FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WEN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

