FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nevada Copper Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

