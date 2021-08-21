FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Cut by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

