Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUSE opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Fusion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.