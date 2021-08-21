Fundamental Research Boosts Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Price Target to $0.98

Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from $0.47 to $0.98 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Doubleview Gold Corp. – (TSXV: DBG / OTC: DBLVF / Frankfurt: 1D4) – Intersects Longest Mineralization to Date on the Property” and dated August 11, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Shares of DBLVF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Doubleview Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

