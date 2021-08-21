Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

