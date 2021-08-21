FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Trading Up 0.4%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 103,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 155,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

