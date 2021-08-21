FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 681.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $22.57. 829,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,007. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.