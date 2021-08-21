frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Increased to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 197,616 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 606,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,322 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 461,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 705.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 254,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

