Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 38,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,944,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.