Fountainhead AM LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 52.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

