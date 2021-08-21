Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

