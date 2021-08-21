Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

FMTX stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

