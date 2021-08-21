Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.
FMTX stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.35.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
