Fluent Financial LLC Sells 13,284 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.70. 2,081,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

