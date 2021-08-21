Fluent Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 249,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 403.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $411.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

