Fluent Financial LLC Buys 753 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $238.49. 1,989,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

