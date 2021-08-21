Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Greenridge Global downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

