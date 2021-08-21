Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,004,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,858.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

FGSGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

