Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

