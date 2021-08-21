Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

WM opened at $152.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

