Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,217,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,200 shares of company stock valued at $86,848,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $382.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

