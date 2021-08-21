Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 105.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

