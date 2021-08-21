Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,194 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

