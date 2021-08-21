Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $182.84 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $190.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

