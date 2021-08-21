Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

