Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.