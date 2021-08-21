FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

FGROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FGROY opened at $1.15 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

