First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 3.1% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. 256,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.