First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 0.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,148,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 275.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 103,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

