First Personal Financial Services Sells 387 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 81.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 904,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,914,000 after buying an additional 405,312 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

