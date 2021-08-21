First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $835.63. 339,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $817.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

