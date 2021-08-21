First Personal Financial Services Has $1.73 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,075. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.