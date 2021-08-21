First Personal Financial Services Acquires 906 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,466,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

