First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

TSE FR opened at C$15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 45.89. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,925,875. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,817,750. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640 and have sold 65,000 shares valued at $1,435,000.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.