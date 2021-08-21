First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Acquires 1,500 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

