Financial Comparison: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) versus Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.31 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -2.82 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sabre and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.74%. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Sabre on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

