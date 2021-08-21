Financial Comparison: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Premier Financial and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 German American Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Premier Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.80%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 38.97% 13.47% 1.82% German American Bancorp 34.59% 12.64% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.46 $63.08 million $2.76 10.74 German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.42 $62.21 million $2.34 16.26

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Premier Financial pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Financial beats German American Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

