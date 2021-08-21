Financial Comparison: Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarus and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clarus currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Clarus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus 5.45% 14.37% 10.57% American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $224.01 million 4.03 $5.55 million $0.53 50.45 American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.38 $18.41 million $2.16 12.54

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Clarus. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Clarus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces bullets and ammunition for both rifles and pistols. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

