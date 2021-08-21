Financial Comparison: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) versus Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER)

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Towerstream and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.05%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Towerstream.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Towerstream and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream $24.60 million 0.01 -$10.21 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Towerstream has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk & Volatility

Towerstream has a beta of -2.32, meaning that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A -81.26% -23.80%

Summary

Towerstream beats AST SpaceMobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corp. provides fixed wireless broadband network services. It offers wireless business Internet service in three product categories: Business Class Internet, Temporary Internet Solutions, and Wholesale Internet Service. The company was founded on December 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

