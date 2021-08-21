Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:FOA opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Johan Gericke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

