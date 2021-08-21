Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. 271,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

