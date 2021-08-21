Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III Sells 3,474 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $67.01 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

