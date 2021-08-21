FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declares $0.13 Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FAT opened at $9.93 on Friday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.