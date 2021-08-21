Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

