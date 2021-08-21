Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $267,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 77.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 181,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,116,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $354.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

