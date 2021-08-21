EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $352.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

