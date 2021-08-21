Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $6,846.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,282.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.63 or 0.06581654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.01379938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.48 or 0.00368242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00591973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00343595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00313220 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

