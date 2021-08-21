Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.