Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $81,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $327.37 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.72.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.