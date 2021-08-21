Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $962,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

